50 Cent files motion to drop his defamation lawsuit against ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson filed a defamation lawsuit in May against his ex-girlfriend after she accused him of rape and physical abuse.

Curtis Jackson, a.k.a. 50 Cent, is dropping his defamation-of-character lawsuit against his ex Daphne Joy Narvaez.

In March, Narvaez, the mother of Jackson’s second son, Sire Jackson, on social media accused the rapper of rape and physical abuse. Her allegations came after Jackson repeatedly trolled her for being named a “sex worker” in Lil Rod’s highly publicized sex-abuse lawsuit against Bad Boy Entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit,” Narvaez wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney.”

Advertisement

In a second post addressed to Jackson, which detailed his alleged abuse, Narvaez wrote, “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on.”

The “In da Club” rapper immediately denied the allegations and two months later filed his defamation lawsuit in the District Court of Harris County, Texas, where he has lived since 2021.

Now, for undisclosed reasons, he’s asking the judge to dismiss the suit, according to court documents obtained by The Times. The Monday filing said Jackson “nonsuits all his claims” against Narvaez “without prejudice,” meaning he would retain the right to refile it in the future.

Advertisement

Representatives for Jackson and Narvaez did not reply immediately Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.

In his May complaint, which was reviewed by The Times, Jackson said upon learning that Narvaez had been labeled a “long-time ‘sex worker’” in Lil Rod’s second amended complaint, he took immediate legal action to revoke the OnlyFans model’s full custody over their son. She retaliated, he alleged, with her statement on Instagram, “wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos.”

Jackson’s attorneys described Narvaez’s move as a “purposeful attempt to … destroy his personal and business reputation, harm Jackson’s commercial and business interests, negatively affect his custody case, and prevent him from seeing his minor son,” and ultimately labeled her post “defamatory” and “unequivocally false.”

Advertisement

They also said they gave Narvaez “multiple opportunities” to either correct or retract her statements, and the filing includes an April 2 letter from Jackson’s team demanding a retraction. His attorneys claimed that Narvaez’s lawyers responded by insisting that he give her millions of dollars and drop his custody lawsuit in return for her taking down the post, demands that the lawsuit called “clearly extortive in nature.”

At the time, Jackson sought damages of more than $1 million, a court order to remove the post and for his ex to refrain from making other defamatory comments.

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.