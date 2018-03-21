Rain hits Santa Barbara and Ventura counties as residents prepare for potential flooding and mudslides

Moderate rains continued in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties early Wednesday as residents in fire- and mudslide-battered communities braced for what is expected to be Southern California's largest storm of the season.
The storm — a vast atmospheric river of tropical moisture known as a "pineapple express" — made landfall Tuesday night.
"It's going to be steady, light rain with periods of heavy rain," said Stuart Seto of the National Weather Service in Oxnard. "In the Santa Barbara mountains, they've had an inch so far."
Seto said he expects heavier bouts of rain in the evening and into Thursday.
Officials said they are most concerned about rain in areas burned during fires in December. Residents who live below mountains ravaged by the Thomas, Sherpa and Whittier fires were told to evacuate their homes by noon Tuesday.
The rain comes just months after the Thomas fire scorched more than 440 square miles of land, reducing thick forest and chaparral to ash and making steep hillsides susceptible to mud and debris flows.
Flash flood watches were issued in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, where scorched hillsides will start to dissolve into mud flows if it rains at a rate of more than half an inch an hour, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Rainfall rates up to 0.6 inches per hour were possible Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said, with rates likely increasing to 0.75 inches per hour or higher in the afternoon. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms, which likely would produce rainfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour, according to the weather service.
"Thunderstorm areas could produce really heavier rains," Seto said. "They're keeping an eye on that at this point."
Experts predict that by Friday, the storm will have dumped 3 to 6 inches of rain along the coast and up to 10 inches in the mountains and foothills above Montecito, Carpinteria and Ojai.
The atmospheric river is expected to deliver nonstop rain across much of the state and provide some relief to areas that have seen a resurgence in drought conditions.
In Los Angeles County, authorities said residents who live below fire-scarred mountains also will have to evacuate. Those who live near the La Tuna Canyon, Creek and Skirball fire burn areas will be ordered to leave starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
About 340 homes in these areas will be under mandatory evacuation: Kagel Canyon, Lopez Canyon, Little Tujunga, as well as the 8300 to 9000 blocks of La Tuna Canyon Road. An additional 175 homes in these areas will be under voluntary evacuation: La Tuna Canyon Road from the 9000 block to Sunland Boulevard, and within the boundaries south of Day Street, west of Plainview Avenue and east of Sherman Grove Avenue.
"We don't want people getting stuck in those areas," said Battalion Chief Jaime Moore with the Los Angeles Fire Department. "Therefore, we're being proactive."
