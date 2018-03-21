Rain hits Santa Barbara and Ventura counties as residents prepare for potential flooding and mudslides

About 340 homes in these areas will be under mandatory evacuation: Kagel Canyon, Lopez Canyon, Little Tujunga, as well as the 8300 to 9000 blocks of La Tuna Canyon Road. An additional 175 homes in these areas will be under voluntary evacuation: La Tuna Canyon Road from the 9000 block to Sunland Boulevard, and within the boundaries south of Day Street, west of Plainview Avenue and east of Sherman Grove Avenue.