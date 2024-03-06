Another round of rain and snow is heading to Southern California. Here’s what to expect

Southern Californians are in for another round of rain and snow beginning Wednesday, but precipitation totals are expected to remain low in most areas, creating few disruptions.

The biggest threat from the system is unpredictable thunderstorms, which could bring heavy rain and flash flooding Wednesday afternoon and evening to some communities along the coast and valleys, according to Rose Schoenfeld, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Oxnard.

“In the thunderstorms, there could be rain rates up to an inch per hour — a heavy downpour,” Schoenfeld said. That would be isolated to a limited number of areas, she said, but it wasn’t clear exactly where or when the storms would hit.

Widespread rain is expected from Santa Barbara through San Diego as a cold low-pressure system moves in from coastal waters off Point Conception early Wednesday, making its way southeast over the subsequent 48 hours. Rain totals will likely remain under an inch, with the highest amounts coming wherever a thunderstorm cell forms.

“The rain totals will range anywhere from one-quarter [of an inch] to as much as 1 inch of rain,” said Mark Moede, a National Weather Service meteorologist in San Diego. “One hundred percent of the area is going to see some rain. It’s just a matter of how much.”

Rain amounts still look to range from 0.25 to 0.75 inch with local amounts up to 1-2 inches across the foothills and mtns. The highest amounts should occur south of Point Conception. Snow levels could locally lower to as low as 4000-4500 feet early Thu. #CAwx #LARain pic.twitter.com/WHh8SbDWda — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 6, 2024

In the mountains, officials are expecting significant snowfall from the storm: up to 8 inches on the highest peaks in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, and up to 6 inches in San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains.

A winter weather advisory has been issued across Southern California mountains and will remain in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. In Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara county mountains, a dusting of snow could be possible as low as 4,500 feet, and at higher elevations — including the Interstate 5 and Highway 14 corridors — the National Weather Service warned that “travel could be difficult to impossible.”

Rain is expected to wrap up by late Wednesday in L.A. County but could linger into Thursday further south, while mountain snow will taper off by Thursday afternoon, Schoenfeld said.

“We’re looking at a dry period Friday through Sunday,” Moede said, “just in time for daylight savings.”

However, a high surf warning will remain in effect Thursday and Friday along L.A. and Ventura county beaches, where dangerous rip currents are expected and waves could reach up to 11 feet, according to the National Weather Service.