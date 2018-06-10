Fast-moving brush fire scorches 160 acres near Santa Clarita, prompting mandatory evacuations

A wind-driven brush fire near Santa Clarita has scorched at least 160 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations of 250 homes in surrounding neighborhoods, Los Angeles County fire officials said.
The South fire began Saturday around 2:50 p.m. and burned about 20 acres but then quickly spread, officials said. The fire remains at zero percent containment.
Two northbound lanes on the 5 Freeway were shut down as a precaution.
About 300 firefighters were being assisted by several water-dropping helicopters, which were having to deal with wind gusts of more than 25 mph. Strong winds were also forecast throughout the region.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
6:35 p.m.: This article was updated with new information for Los Angeles County fire officials.
This article was originally posted at 5:25 p.m.