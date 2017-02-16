Friend who supplied rifles to San Bernardino terrorists enters guilty pleas in federal court

The man who purchased two rifles used in the 2015 San Bernardino terror attacks pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and making false statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm.

Enrique Marquez Jr., a close friend of gunman Syed Rizwan Farook, was not accused of taking part in or having advanced knowledge of the shootings but quickly emerged as a central figure in the sprawling investigation after the Dec. 2, 2015, attack at the Inland Regional Center.

Marquez, who admitted purchasing weapons years earlier for Farook, was the only person formally charged in connection with the shootings.

Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, died in a gun battle with police hours after the assault, which left 14 dead and 22 wounded. At the time, the death toll was the highest in a terrorist attack in the U.S. since Sept. 11, 2001, though the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., claimed 49 lives just seven months later.

In exchange for Marquez’s guilty pleas, federal prosecutors will request that the judge grant Marquez some leniency when deciding his punishment, according to a plea agreement filed in court earlier this week. The combined maximum sentence allowed for the two charges is 25 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 21.

As part of the plea deal, the government agreed to also dismiss two fraud charges against Marquez that stemmed from his bogus marriage to a Russian woman, Maria Chernykh, whose sister is married to Syed Raheel Farook, the shooter’s older brother. Chernykh, her sister and Farook’s older brother all pleaded guilty to marriage fraud charges this year.

Marquez met Syed Rizwan Farook in 2005 after moving next door to him in Riverside. The pair became friends, but their relationship took a dark turn in 2010. He and Farook had begun attending a mosque together and were secretly amassing weapons, discussing radical Islam and plotting attacks, prosecutors alleged.

Marquez and Farook had planned to launch an assault on the 91 Freeway in Corona and at Riverside City College in 2011 and 2012, but both plots were aborted, according to the plea agreement. The charges in the agreement accuse Marquez of conspiring to take part in those aborted attacks, not the shootings at the Inland Regional Center.

He and Farook decided to target the college first because both had been enrolled there as students and were familiar with the campus, the agreement said. They drew up plans to hurl pipe bombs onto a cafeteria from the floor above and identified the escape route they would use to carry out more attacks elsewhere on the school grounds, Marquez admitted in the plea agreement.

After attacking the school, the agreement said, Marquez and Farook planned to lay siege to a stretch of the 91 Freeway which has no exits from which motorists could escape. Marquez acknowledged the plan called for him to hike up into the hills overlooking the freeway and fire on people as Farook threw pipe bombs from the side of the road and then shot people at close range.

Marquez also agreed that he lied when he bought two rifles in late 2011 and early 2012 and claimed in required federal paperwork that the weapons were for himself. In reality, the rifles were for Farook, who had given money to Marquez for the purchases, the plea agreement said.

The men believed Marquez could buy the rifles “more easily than Rizwan and would receive less scrutiny than Rizwan,” prosecutors wrote in the plea deal.

The agreement also detailed discussions the men had about making improvised explosive devices for their planned attacks. Marquez acknowledged consulting Inspire, an online English-language magazine published by Al Qaeda, for guidance on how to build the bombs. He and Farook spoke about using radio and remote-controlled devices to detonate the bombs, and Marquez purchased Christmas tree lights that could be used to ignite explosives.

