Elderly man in critical condition after Signal Hill apartment fire

An elderly man suffered severe burns and was listed in critical condition after a fire erupted at a Signal Hill apartment complex early Friday morning, officials said.
The victim, who was not identified, was in cardiac arrest when firefighters rescued him from an apartment in the 2200 block of Gaviota Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron.
He suffered burns to several parts of his body and was taken to Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Marron said.
The fire was largely contained to a second-floor apartment, and the victim was the only occupant, Marron said. No other injuries were reported.
Firefighters were able to contain the blaze by about 3:13 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.