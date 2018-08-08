22 arrested in cartel-targeting raids across Southern California; thousands of pounds of drugs seized

Law enforcement officials conducted a series of raids across Southern California on Wednesday morning that resulted in 22 arrests and disrupted a large-scale drug operation linked to the Sinaloa cartel after a years-long investigation.
More than 250 personnel from multiple federal and local agencies fanned out across Los Angeles, Santa Ana and parts of the Inland Empire, according to Paul Delacourt, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles field office.
“Operation Narconetas” targeted three separate drug organizations that “transported bulk quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin from Mexico” into Los Angeles and other population centers in the U.S., according to a statement by the U.S. attorney’s office. In all, 57 defendants were named in three indictments stemming from the case, officials said.
Roughly 850 pounds of methamphetamine, 93 pounds of heroin, 50 pounds of marijuana, nearly a ton of cocaine and approximately $1.42 million in drug money were seized during the investigation, according to law enforcement officials.
During a downtown news briefing Wednesday, Delacourt said he was confident the arrests and indictments had an immediate impact on cartel operations in the region. The raids included the FBI, IRS, Drug Enforcement Administration, Los Angeles Police Department and other agencies.
Federal prosecutors said the operation also helped identify significant players in Mexican drug operations that continue to drive criminal enterprises in Southern California.
“More than simply seizing large quantities of drugs and money, this investigation was able to identify the top-level, Mexican-based traffickers who directed the transactions, and who thought they were using secure communication devices to commit their crimes,” Tracy Wilkinson, first assistant U.S. attorney, said in a statement. “Our ability to obtain those communications continues to be an important part of our ability to solve these crimes.”
Of the people named in indictments unsealed Wednesday, 35 are considered fugitives and many may be in Mexico, according to the statement.