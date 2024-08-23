The nose knows: Border Patrol dog sniffs out 81 pounds of cocaine in Southern California bust

A K-9 unit with the San Diego sector of U.S. Customs and Border Protection assisted in the recent seizure of 31 bundles of cocaine, authorities said.

The driver of an SUV authorities say was carrying more than 80 pounds of cocaine may have gotten away with it, too, if it weren’t for that meddling dog.

Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the vehicle was traveling on the 15 Freeway through Temecula when it was stopped by agents with the San Diego sector of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

During a subsequent sniff test of the vehicle, a dog alerted agents of the possible presence of drugs. Authorities said a follow-up search uncovered a series of cellophane-wrapped packages stashed inside a false dashboard.

Agents arrested the driver and an accompanying passenger, and impounded the SUV for further inspection.

In all, authorities said they found 31 bundles in the false dashboard, containing a total of 81 pounds of cocaine.

San Diego sector Border Patrol agents have seized 2,437 pounds of cocaine since the beginning of the fiscal year, according to the department.

The sector has also seized 3,627 pounds of methamphetamine, 31 pounds of heroin and 475 pounds of fentanyl. That includes 3.65 combined pounds of fentanyl and heroin found from Aug. 11 to Aug. 17.