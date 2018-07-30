One of two victims killed in South Los Angeles drive-by shooting is identified

Officials identified one of two men killed Saturday night during a drive-by shooting outside a liquor store in South Los Angeles.
The gunfire started about 8 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.
Two male victims went inside the liquor store and when they walked outside, three armed males got out of a dark-colored sedan and began shooting, Sheriff’s Department officials said.
During the shooting, 23-year-old Juan Lopez was struck in the torso and died at the scene.
The second victim was a bystander who was shot and transferred to a local hospital. He later died from his injuries, officials said.
Four other people were injured during the shooting, including a 45-year-old male who was wounded in the leg and transferred to a local hospital as well as a 49-year-old male who suffered a grazing wound and declined treatment.
After the incident, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said the suspects entered their vehicle and drove south on Vermont Avenue.
The motive for the shooting remains unclear and officials are asking anyone with information to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500