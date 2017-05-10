Stolen L.A. County sheriff's vehicle is found, with man sleeping inside, authorities say

A man was found sleeping Wednesday morning in an unmarked Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department car that had been stolen from an Alhambra auto dealership, authorities said.

Pasadena police officers found the 2016 Dodge Charger about 5 a.m. on a city street, according to the Alhambra Police Department. The vehicle was not damaged and none of its contents was missing, police said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was taken into custody, police said.

The vehicle was stolen at 5:30 a.m. Sunday from Alhambra Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

According to police, surveillance camera footage showed a man walk into the dealership’s service area, approach the black Dodge, then drive it away.

The car is equipped with covert strobe lights and a Sheriff’s Department radio, but had no weapons or other emergency equipment inside, police said.

