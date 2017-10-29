Police investigate a fatal shooting of a man outside his Valley Glen home

Authorities are looking for a suspect who fatally shot a 74-year-old man Sunday morning outside a Valley Glen home, police said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6700 block of Greenbush Avenue, where they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, said LAPD spokesman Josh Rubenstein.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately available.

The suspect fled in a four-door sedan, possibly a white Hyundai, said Stacy Ball, an LAPD police service representative.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Detectives assigned to the agency’s Robbery-Homicide Division were canvassing the neighborhood Sunday evening, interviewing witnesses and looking for evidence.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek