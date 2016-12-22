Truck plows through Thousand Oaks home, killing holiday guest

A man visiting family in Thousand Oaks was killed early Thursday after a truck drove through the back of a home, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of Briarwood Place, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The operator of the truck was driving in a cul-de-sac and did not stop. After the truck left the roadway, it crashed through a fence, sped down a ravine, plowed through the home’s wall and into a bedroom.

The 74-year-old man sleeping at the time he was struck and killed, authorities said.

“There was nobody else in the room, but other family members were in the house,” said Ventura County sheriff's Capt. Romano Bassi. “He was visiting family for the holidays.”

The 19-year-old driver was taken into custody. Authorities are investigating whether he had been drinking.

