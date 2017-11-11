Veteran's Day is marked across Southern California with host of celebrations

From parades to music festivals, Veteran’s Day will be marked Saturday by a host of celebrations across Southern California.

Long Beach will host its 21st annual Veterans Day Parade beginning at 10 a.m. at South Street and Elm Avenue. Festivities include food and music that will continue until 3 p.m. on Atlantic Avenue, near South Street.

The 14th annual San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to begin at 11:11 a.m. at the corner of Laurel Canyon and San Fernando Mission Boulevard in Mission Hills. More than 100 veteran’s groups are scheduled to appear in the parade. There will also be a carnival at the Ritchie Valens Recreaton Center.

The second annual Veterans Day Music Festival will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in front of the Battleship Iowa, which is docked at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro. There will be a free health clinic and free tours of the battleship for veterans and current service members.

Pasadena will host a Veterans Day Commemoration at 10:30 a.m. in front of City Hall. Festivities will conclude with an 11 a.m. flyover of World War II-era fighter planes.

Malibu will host its 18th annual Veteran’s Day Public Ceremony from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Malibu City Hall’s Civic Theater. The event will include speakers, dancers, music and refreshments.

