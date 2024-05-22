Don’t go into the ocean at these Los Angeles County beaches this Memorial Day weekend, experts say

A warning for swimmers at Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro last February. This Memorial Day weekend, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions visitors to avoid the entire swim area at Inner Cabrillo Beach.

Memorial Day weekend is almost upon us, meaning Southern Californians will soon gather for barbecues and flock to beaches to mark the unofficial start of summer.

In Los Angeles County, however, residents should avoid the water at certain coastal locations because the bacterial levels reached unhealthful levels when last tested, according to an L.A. County Department of Public Health news release.

The agency sent a warning Tuesday cautioning people against swimming, playing and surfing in these following ocean waters:



About 100 yards up and down the coast from the East Temescal Canyon Storm Drain at Will Rogers State Beach.

About 100 yards up and down from the lagoon at Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu.

About 100 yards up and down the coast from the Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica State Beach.

The entire swim area at Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey.

About 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms at Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach.

About 100 yards up and down the coast from the Santa Monica Pier.

The entire swim area at Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro.

This week’s caution follows a more serious incident in the county two weeks ago, when the discharge of about 14,400 gallons of untreated sewage into the ocean resulted in the closure of areas of Dockweiler State Beach, Venice Beach and the surrounding area, according to county public health officials.

People were advised to avoid the water and the sand from Ballona Creek to one mile north of Venice Beach and one mile south of Dockweiler. The beaches have since reopened.

Information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day through the county’s beach closure hotline: (800) 525-5662. A map of affected locations can be found at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.