Swarm of small earthquakes hits Mammoth Lakes area

A swarm of small earthquakes hit the Mammoth Lakes area Friday.

Several dozen quakes were recorded in the Eastern Sierra region on Friday, the two largest being 3.8 magnitude.

Those quakes occurred in remote, sparsely populated areas south of the ski resort town.

Mammoth is a seismically active area that has experienced series of earthquakes in the past. Earlier this year, hundreds of small quakes were reported. Un 2014, a quake swarm in the region produced more than 900 small temblors in five days.