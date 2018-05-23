Students warned USC about gynecologist early in his career: ‘They missed an opportunity to save a lot of other women’

Thornton said in the late 1990s or 2000, she was part of a group of medical assistants who complained to another supervisor during a staff meeting. She said they were upset that Tyndall wanted the assistants chaperoning his appointments to stand on the other side of a curtain while he performed pelvic exams. She also objected to what she saw as a "creepy" manner of using his fingers during the exams as well as comments he made to students.