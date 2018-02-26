Toddler shot in San Fernando Valley road rage incident

A 2-year-old boy was shot and wounded during a road rage incident near the 118 and 210 freeways after a driver opened fire on the victim's vehicle, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.
CHP investigators are searching for the suspect who wounded the boy, who was riding in his family's vehicle when the shooting occurred about 12:53 a.m. Sunday, CHP Sgt. Mario Lopez said.
"This is a very dangerous individual," Lopez said of the gunman. "He fired at a moving vehicle without any consideration for life."
The boy's family was driving westbound on the 210 and transitioning onto the 118 Freeway in the Sylmar area when a conflict began and escalated to gunfire, Lopez said.
Lopez said the shots penetrated the car and hit the boy twice in the legs. The boy's family immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, and he has since undergone surgery for his wounds, Lopez said.
Lopez said the suspect remains at large. He was described as a bald Latino, 25 to 45 years old, wearing glasses and driving a silver sedan.
