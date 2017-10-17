5 firefighters hurt, communities evacuated in Santa Cruz Mountains fire

Five firefighters were injured in a fast-moving wildfire in the Santa Cruz Mountains, one of several wildfires burning across California.

The Bear fire in Boulder Creek had burned more than 150 acres Tuesday and was 5% contained, officials said.

About 150 people have been evacuated.

Elsewhere in the state, authorities evacuated at least a dozen people from Mt. Wilson on Tuesday morning, as a 30-acre wildfire burning in the San Gabriel Mountains threatened to damage the historic mountaintop observatory and an array of television broadcast towers, according to officials.

Meanwhile in wine country, more people returned to their homes on Tuesday. Officials continued the search for dozens of missing people, and fire crews gained additional ground on the deadly blazes that have scorched more than 210,000 acres and killed at least 41.

The four largest fires there were all more than 50% contained as of Tuesday morning.

The 52,894-acre Nuns fire, which gave firefighters the most trouble over the weekend, was 68% contained.

Crews made progress against the two parts of the fire closest to the cities of Sonoma and Santa Rosa, officials told firefighters at a morning briefing at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Some parts of the area remained evacuated.

“Today and the next few days, there’s a lot less smoke in the air and a lot less media attention here, but the job’s not done,” said Steve Crawford, operations section chief for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.