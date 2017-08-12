Fresno County authorities meet with Thai Consulate, family of Kings River crash victims to discuss recovery

Fresno County sheriff’s officials discussed recovery efforts Friday with the Royal Thai Consulate-General Los Angeles and the family of two exchange students whose bodies have remained inside a mangled vehicle that has been stuck in the middle of King Rivers for more than two weeks.

The meeting came a day after the Thai Consulate warned of protests unless the students’ bodies were pulled from the river soon. The family of the victims told the Associated Press that they would consider hiring a private company to recover the bodies.

“We outlined the challenges we’re facing and also showed them some images and video so they can get a better perspective” said Tony Botti, a spokesman for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. “It established a good one-on-one relationship.”

The bodies of the two students are believed to be in the crumpled vehicle that was first spotted at the bottom of the treacherous river gorge last month, not far from Convict Flat Campground in Hume. The rapid lies between two canyon faces more than 500 feet high.

Since the vehicle was located, Fresno County sheriff’s officials have been trying to determine the safest way of recovering the bodies inside.

In a Facebook post, the Thai Consulate explained Friday’s discussions with sheriff’s officials to its community, noting that the agencies involved were making the recovery efforts a top priority and would not allow any private agency or person to recover the bodies because such efforts could be fatal and illegal.

“The recovery must be very careful,” the Facebook post read. “The torrents and rapids are about 30 feet away from the point where the car is stuck and there are three more rapids in the same manner.”

Botti said authorities are unable to use a helicopter to pull the car out of the river in part because the structural integrity of the vehicle is unknown and also because the dangerous conditions that the canyon poses to the aircraft.

“You might rip it in half and get part of it,” he said of the car. “There’s also a wind factor. The canyon zigzags and creates strange wind patterns, so if you send a helicopter, it can joggle the aircraft and make it dangerous for personnel.”

For now, officials are monitoring the flow of the river and hope that by midweek, it will have receded enough so that recovery crews can retrieve the bodies from the vehicle, Botti said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the car’s occupants are believed to be a man and woman from Thailand who were attending the University of South Florida on an exchange program. Authorities think they accidentally drove through a curve on Highway 180 and plummeted to the river below.

The vehicle’s airbags deployed, making it virtually impossible to see inside the vehicle from a distance.

Authorities have used a military helicopter and planned to use a drone to survey the conditions in the river and the car, officials said.

The Thai Consulate said the two were staying at the Reedley Inn Hotel as part of a visit to Kings Canyon National Park. They were driving back into the park at the time of the crash.

Authorities have not identified the victims, but the Fresno Bee named the students as Bhakapon Chairatanathongporn and Thiwadee Saengsuriyarit.

