Law enforcement source: Las Vegas gunman bought most of his guns in the last year

The girlfriend of the gunman behind the massacre in Las Vegas was met by federal agents when she arrived in the U.S. on a late-night flight, and investigators hoped Wednesday that she will shed light on an attack whose motivation is still a mystery to law enforcement authorities.

As Las Vegas prepared for a visit later in the morning from President Trump, officials have not found any clues “that would indicate the shooter’s ideology or motivation or really what compelled him to get there,” FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told CNBC in a televised interview.

Regarding the motives of gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nev., “anything is possible, at this point we just don’t know,” McCabe said. “This is an individual who was not on our radar, or anyone’s radar, prior to this event.”

Meanwhile, a federal source told the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday that while Paddock first began buying guns two decades ago, the majority of the 47 guns he owned had been purchased since October 2016.

Paddock brought at least 23 weapons, mostly rifles, to the Mandalay Bay hotel room from which he opened fire at a country music concert across the street Sunday night, an attack which left 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.

Twelve of the guns were modified with “bump-fire” stocks, which are legal accessories that allow guns to fire at nearly fully automatic speed, officials said.

Little is known about Paddock’s relationship with Marilou Danley, who had lived with Paddock but was outside the U.S. at the time of the attack.

Danley arrived at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday night on a flight from the Philippines, where she held an account that had received significant bank transfers from Paddock over the last week, according to a federal law enforcement source not authorized to speak publicly about the details of the investigation.

The pair were not well known by neighbors of their homes in Reno and Mesquite, Nev., and Paddock had a history of berating his girlfriend publicly “a lot,” according to baristas at the Starbucks inside the Virgin River Casino in Mesquite, where the couple were frequent customers.

“He would glare down at her and say — with a mean attitude — ‘You don’t need my casino card for this. I’m paying for your drink, just like I’m paying for you,’ ” said Esperanza Mendoza, supervisor of the Starbucks. “Then she would softly say, ‘OK,’ and step back behind him. He was so rude to her in front of us.”

Trump was scheduled to meet with patients and doctors at a hospital treating victims, in addition to law enforcement officials.

“We’re going to pay our respects and to see the police who have done really a fantastic job in a very short time,” Trump said before he boarded a helicopter outside the White House in Washington. “And yeah, they’re learning a lot more. And that’ll be announced at the appropriate time. It’s a very, very sad day for me, personally.”

At a memorial site outside Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport, Mekhaly Rassavong, 50, said she was worried about President Trump's visit. She said Trump’s abrasive tweets in the past — and the comments he made downplaying Hurricane Maria while visiting Puerto Rico — made her think he may fail to show genuine compassion for Las Vegas.

"[Puerto Rico] lost 16 people and he's saying their losses aren't as bad as [Hurricane] Katrina and that they're messing with the [U.S.] budget," she said, shaking her head. "If he's not genuinely going to show compassion here, it's almost like you shouldn't be here because it's just going to make people more upset."

Mark Rumpeler, 58, a reverend who impersonates singer Elvis Presley, disagreed.

"He's going to salute the first responders and Americans who helped, as he should," he said.

Rumpeler said he's happy that the president is visiting, because it takes someone of Trump’s caliber to address what has happened in the city.

"He represents all Americans, whether you voted for him or not," he said. "I think he will strengthen America and remind us to keep rowing our boat in one direction."

CAPTION Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1. Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1. CAPTION Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1. Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1. CAPTION The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Three billion Yahoo accounts were affected by a massive data breach — three times as many as initially reported. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to three researchers for their work on electron microscopy. Credits: EPA, Getty, Hillary Guzik, KTLA, Sarya Stukes The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Three billion Yahoo accounts were affected by a massive data breach — three times as many as initially reported. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to three researchers for their work on electron microscopy. Credits: EPA, Getty, Hillary Guzik, KTLA, Sarya Stukes CAPTION At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION President Trump comments on the cost of the Puerto Rico response after the country was hit by Hurricane Maria. President Trump comments on the cost of the Puerto Rico response after the country was hit by Hurricane Maria. CAPTION Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66.

matt.pearce@latimes.com

Matt Pearce is a national reporter for The Times. Follow him on Twitter at @mattdpearce.

More national headlines