Seattle's mayor to resign following multiple allegations of sex abuse

Seattle’s mayor announced his resignation Tuesday following multiple allegations of sexual abuse dating back decades, with the most recent accusation coming from a cousin. Five men in all have accused the mayor of wrongdoing.

In a statement, Mayor Ed Murray said that “while the allegations against me are not true, it is important that my personal issues do not affect the ability of our city government to conduct the public’s business.”

He plans to leave his position as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the statement said.

The liberal former state legislator’s departure caps months of turmoil as news outlets have published multiple accusations against Murray dating from when he was young.

Murray’s resignation came just hours after the Seattle Times published a new account from a younger cousin, Joseph Dyer, 54, a dialysis technician and Air Force veteran, who told the newspaper that Murray, now 62, sexually assaulted Dyer when Dyer was 13. Murray would have been in his early 20s at the time.

“There would be times when I would fake sleeping because I didn’t want him touching me,” Dyer told the Seattle Times. “And that’s when he would molest me. And my mother would be right there in the house, she’d be in the living room … watching TV, at that time it was probably “M*A*S*H.” And my sisters would be in their rooms, sleeping. And I would be in my room, and he would be in there, molesting me.”

