Essential California: Devin Nunes: Attacked in Washington, a hero in the Central Valley

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, April 4, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Center stage

The two views of Rep. Devin Nunes are impossible to reconcile, not that many in his district are trying to. In a region where troubles often take the form of drought or pestilence, his longtime constituents greet Nunes’ high-profile, controversial role in the Russia-Trump investigation with a shrug, their faith in him undiminished. Los Angeles Times

Immigration and driving

A California law giving immigrants here illegally the ability to get driver's licenses appears to have helped decrease hit-and-run accidents, according to a Stanford University study released Monday. The controversial law, part of a larger effort by state officials to provide rights and services to California residents in the country illegally, resulted in more than 850,000 people getting driver’s licenses since the law took effect in 2015. Los Angeles Times

Still flying

Actor Harrison Ford will not face any discipline by the Federal Aviation Administration for narrowly missing a jetliner and mistakenly landing on a taxiway two months ago at John Wayne Airport. The mishap got national attention because officials said it could have been a deadly mistake. But investigators concluded Ford’s history did not call for severe action. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Dodger … Burger? Everything you need to know about opening day at Dodger Stadium (the score is the least of it). Perhaps the most interesting: How does the Dodger Burger taste? Los Angeles Times

Plus: In some ways, Dodger Stadium is a model for how to build a ballpark. Los Angeles Times

Rising in the Valley: A massive mini-city topped by high-rise buildings is planned for Metro’s North Hollywood station. It would be spread over 15 acres and include several developments. Urbanize LA

College closes: Westech College, a for-profit trade school whose three campuses are in Southern California, has suddenly closed, citing money problems. Los Angeles Times

Flashpoint revisited: Twenty-five years after the L.A. riots, one photographer recalls the danger and chaos at Florence and Normandie. LA Weekly

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Walled off: A preview of what some of the designs for President Trump’s border wall might look like. Some look like prison walls, others have design touches like mosaic tiles. One includes a monorail. San Diego Union-Tribune

Visa drama: The annual H-1B lottery for skilled workers began Monday amid concerns that President Trump and congressional Republicans will dramatically decrease the flow of workers in Silicon Valley. Mercury News

Helping those in need: How California is trying to level the playing field for students in low-income areas. The Center for Public Integrity

Waters winning: Sharon Stone has come to the defense of Rep. Maxine Waters, whose hair was mocked last week by Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly. The newsman later apologized, but the incident has raised Waters’ profile even more. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Sen. Dianne Feinstein says “no” on Judge Neil M. Gorsuch. Los Angeles Times

Climate clash: The legal battles between California and President Trump over environmental policies are starting to pile up. State Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra is joining with his counterparts in other states to accuse the U.S. Department of Energy of unlawfully delaying new efficiency standards. Becerra and nine other attorneys general filed a notice that they're prepared to sue within 60 days if the federal government doesn't implement standards on portable air conditioners, walk-in coolers and other equipment. Los Angeles Times

Election day: More than half the candidates in today’s election in L.A.’s 34th Congressional District are women. It’s the first congressional race in the nation since Donald Trump was elected president. Los Angeles Times

Reality sets in: The Trump-Schwarzenegger feud is heating up, and it’s shifting from TV ratings to actual policy. Sacramento Bee