Essential California: Police say they don't enforce immigration laws, but some manuals say otherwise

It’s all in the fine print

California police departments insist they don’t enforce federal immigration laws, but the police department manuals of certain jurisdictions seem to suggest something different. In places like Culver City and Azusa, the manuals give officers guidance on how to stop people suspected of illegally entering the U.S., which is a misdemeanor under federal law. But some of the cities say they don’t follow it. Los Angeles Times

More vaccinations

The vaccination rate for California’s kindergartners rose this fall from the previous year, fueled by laws that made it significantly tougher for parents to exempt their children from the shots. It was the highest vaccination rate among kindergartners since at least 1998 and comes after a measles outbreak at Disneyland that focused attention on the issue. Los Angeles Times

A food fight in Los Angeles

Chicken is hard to find on the menus in Los Angeles schools. The dearth of chicken is the result of a fight between the nation’s second-largest school system and the country’s two largest suppliers. In 2015, L.A. Unified wanted Tyson Foods and Pilgrim’s Pride to comply with an array of new standards on animal welfare, worker rights and environmental protection. Los Angeles Times

A tragedy at the beach

They had fled the horror and destruction of Aleppo, Syria, and somehow made it to El Cajon, ready to start a new life. But now the parents and four sisters of Mohammed al Mustafa are mourning the 17-year-old, who is believed to have drowned Sunday after being caught in a rip current off Mission Beach in San Diego. His body hasn’t been recovered. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Musical moment: Even among the wave of young, rules-smashing punk acts today, the band F U Pay Us is something new. The South L.A. band’s serrated hardcore is acerbic but spiritual, ferocious yet meditative — something that feels very much of the Trump era. Los Angeles Times

Death on a mountain: The “Spirit” of Mt. Baldy, Seuk Doo Kim, died near the peak of the mountain he had climbed more than 700 times. Kim’s body was discovered just northwest of Mt. Baldy, slumped over at an elevation of 8,800 feet, said Lt. Elisabeth Sachs of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in San Dimas. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

The deportation force grows: The Trump administration is moving quickly to build up a nationwide deportation force. The Department of Homeland Security has “already found 33,000 more detention beds to house undocumented immigrants, opened discussions with dozens of local police forces that could be empowered with enforcement authority and identified where construction of Trump’s border wall could begin.” Washington Post

Soccer player arrested: A player for a professional soccer club in Tijuana has been arrested at the border and accused of trying to smuggle methamphetamine into the United States. San Diego Union-Tribune

“The Trump era”: Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions has directed federal prosecutors in the states bordering Mexico to crack down harder on migrants who repeatedly enter the country illegally. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

It’s not enough: The change in North Carolina’s bathroom law is not enough to lift California's travel ban, California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra says. Los Angeles Times

Turning the tables: Los Angeles Times columnist Robin Abcarian says it’s a good thing that Becerra has filed felony charges against a pair of anti-abortion activists who accused Planned Parenthood of selling fetal tissue for profit. She writes: “The idea that anti-abortion extremists … defend their alleged lawbreaking by swaddling themselves in the First Amendment is laughable.” Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS

Unexpected consequences: The wife of San Diego’s former mayor is suing the city after she fell on a “poorly maintained” sidewalk and allegedly ruptured her breast implants. Los Angeles Times

Caught on camera: A criminal investigation has been launched into the “disturbing” actions of a Sacramento police officer who was captured on video punching a man accused of jaywalking, authorities said. Los Angeles Times

