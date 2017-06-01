Essential California: The jump in L.A. County homelessness is 'staggering'

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, June 1, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

A grim report on the homeless problem

A report released Wednesday on the state of homelessness in Los Angeles County is full of nothing but bad news. The homeless population has soared 23% over last year, despite increasing success in the placement of people in housing. A count in January found nearly 58,000 homeless people, which suggested that the pathway into homelessness continues to outpace intensifying efforts that got more than 14,000 people permanently off the streets last year. “There's no sugarcoating the bad news,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday. “We can't let rents double every year. I was particularly disappointed to see veteran numbers go up.” Los Angeles Times

Plus: Here’s a look at what's behind the dramatic rise in L.A. County's homeless population. Los Angeles Times

Officers are fired

The five Inglewood police officers who fatally shot a young couple, firing 20 bullets into them as they appeared to be unconscious in a parked car, are no longer police officers in the city, Mayor James T. Butts said. The shooting of Marquintan Sandlin and Kisha Michael occurred in February 2016, but the city offered scant information about the incident, which has stoked protest and calls for greater transparency in the Inglewood Police Department. Los Angeles Times

A mysterious boat wreck

Two men with extensive experience in researching and identifying submerged shipwrecks think the long-lost fishing boat Tammy might rest on the ocean floor near the Port of Long Beach. The story of how the Tammy disappeared and how these men potentially came to find it is amazing in itself. Steve Lawson, a technical writer and avid wreck diver, and Gary Fabian, a computer consultant and maritime historian who discovered a sunken vessel in 1995, have spent more than a decade trying to identify the boat and figure out how exactly it got there. Los Angeles Times

A looming climate disaster

In an interview Wednesday, Gov. Jerry Brown warned that a decision by President Trump to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Paris global climate change agreement could be “tragic” and vowed to keep California’s ambitious efforts in place and on track. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Waze to change its ways: The navigation app Waze will launch a carpooling app across California that lets drivers offer rides to people traveling on a similar route. Los Angeles Times

Dreary days: In praise of “June gloom,” the cloudy condition that so many Southern Californians feel is purgatory before summer rolls in. LA Weekly

Pressure is on the sheriff’s department: After an oversight group pushed the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department last week to be more transparent about how often deputies use force and how often they’re punished, the union representing rank-and-file deputies says it wants the department to go even further. Los Angeles Times

Comfort zone: The L.A. photographer who has found his muse: old sofas. LAist

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

“You’re just there, trapped”: Some of President Trump’s immigration advisors have publicly called for immigration enforcement strategies so tough that they encourage those in the country illegally to “self-deport.” Here’s the story of women who did it — long before Trump came in the picture. Los Angeles Times

Honoring some vintners: The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington is recognizing five immigrant families who have worked their way up in the U.S. wine industry. Washington Post

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

The diagnosis: Times columnist Steve Lopez wonders why a California senator wants to make it harder to catch bad doctors? What he discovers is illuminating and infuriating. Los Angeles Times

A revised single-payer estimate: With a state Senate vote possibly imminent on a single-payer health system for California, supporters Wednesday released a study estimating it would cut spending on healthcare in the state by 18% and cost tens of billions of dollars less than the state's estimate for the plan. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa is questioning whether this single-payer healthcare system is affordable for the state. Los Angeles Times