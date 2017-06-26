Essential California: Don't bet against Magic Johnson turning the Lakers around

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, June 26, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

On Ball and Magic

The Lakers selected UCLA star Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick in the draft. This comes after a swift change in leadership that left Magic Johnson in charge of basketball operations. In all, it’s led to some optimism around a team that’s been flailing of late. Times columnist Bill Plaschke says that it would be wrong to bet against Magic Johnson turning around the Lakers. Los Angeles Times

More LAPD fallout

The president of the civilian panel that oversees the Los Angeles Police Department said he will direct the LAPD’s watchdog to review its cadet program, the latest inquiry stemming from a series of disturbing allegations involving the long-championed youth program. The goal, said Matt Johnson, the head of the Police Commission, is to “ensure that this incident is an exception and not a systematic failure.” Los Angeles Times

Plus: At cadet graduation on Saturday, Police Chief Charlie Beck delivered an emotional speech to the thousands assembled at USC’s Galen Center. “These young people come into our lives, come into our facilities, come into our organization as part of our family,” Beck said to his officers. “And you will protect them like they are your own.” Los Angeles Times

The end of Ramadan

Muslims across Southern California marked the end of Ramadan with prayers, celebrations and food. Eid, or the “feast of the breaking of the fast,” began this weekend and is celebrated for up to three days. The festival is a chance to relax after a month of abstaining from eating, drinking and other pleasures from dawn until sunset in order to improve moral character. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Here’s the end of Ramadan in pictures. KPCC

L.A. STORIES

That big building’s grand opening: This was the first weekend the Wilshire Grand Center was open. And for its owner, Yang Ho Cho, chairman of Korean Air, the best view from the tallest skyscraper in the West is looking east toward Koreatown, where the just-completed $1.35-billion tower is viewed as a symbol of how much Korean immigrants and their descendants have shaped this city. Los Angeles Times

Plus: This building is covered in miles of LED lights that turn the structure into a defining feature of the city’s skyline. Los Angeles Times

Psyched about a name change: In Crenshaw, residents are cheering a move to rename one of its main thoroughfares after former President Obama. Los Angeles Times

On skid row: Here’s how homeless women survive the dangers of skid row. “A lot of us invent ways to take care of ourselves,” said one older woman living there. Los Angeles Daily News

Won’t stop, can’t stop: Median home prices keep going up in Southern California, and experts don’t expect that to stop anytime soon. Orange County Register

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

On the campaign trail and now: The parents of victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants have been some of President Trump’s “most potent surrogates, the people whose private anguish has formed the emotional cornerstone of his crusade against illegal immigration and clouded the futures of America’s 11 million unauthorized immigrants.” New York Times

A day at the game: Mexican soccer fans are reluctant to give up a favorite chant — an anti-gay slur. At a recent World Cup qualifying match versus the United States at Mexico City’s massive Estadio Azteca, game organizers aired messages pleading with fans to not say it. Beforehand, some of the team’s top players had condemned the slur in public service announcements. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT