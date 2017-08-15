Essential California: After the Erskine fire, a year living in a campground

Raymond Taylor looks around his temporary trailer home for the year after the Erskine Fire, as he prepares to move into his new home in the South Lake neighborhood. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Raymond Taylor looks around his temporary trailer home for the year after the Erskine Fire, as he prepares to move into his new home in the South Lake neighborhood.

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, Aug. 15, and here’s what’s happening across California: TOP STORIES After the fire Nearly 300 families lost homes in the Erskine fire, the most destructive wildfire in Kern County history. The blaze, which erupted June 23, 2016, consumed more than 48,000 acres in steep terrain near Lake Isabella and killed two people before it was subdued. The fire gutted the hillside hamlet of South Lake, a community of low-income residents and retirees, leaving people like Raymond Taylor and his family homeless for months and transforming the once-lively neighborhood into a charred ghost town. Los Angeles Times Suing over ‘sanctuary city’ sanctions California and San Francisco officials said Monday that they are suing the Trump administration, alleging federal threats to withhold funding from “sanctuary cities” are unconstitutional and violate the rights of residents. Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said the state and local jurisdictions in California this year received $28 million in law enforcement grants from the federal government that could be withheld. He said President Trump's push to end the funding is "bullying." Los Angeles Times HBO hack brings anxiety across Hollywood For two weeks a hacker has leaked stolen information from pay-TV network HBO in dribs and drabs, including “Game of Thrones” plot lines, unaired episodes of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and, reportedly, actors’ personal information. The incremental data dumps have caused prolonged and widespread anxiety in Hollywood about the entertainment industry’s vulnerability to cybercrime, following recent attacks — and, occasionally, bogus threats — against the likes of Netflix and Walt Disney Co. Los Angeles Times And: Los Angeles will launch a cybersecurity threat-sharing group with AEG, Riot Games and other businesses in the city. Los Angeles Times Major Netflix news Netflix has already punched back against Disney’s plans to pull its content from the streaming platform by 2019 — by luring away one of Disney-owned ABC’s most prolific content creators, Shonda Rhimes. The Los Gatos, Calif., company announced that it inked a multi-year deal with Rhimes, the writer and producer of award-winning series such as “Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “How to Get Away With Murder.” As part of the deal, Rhimes will bring her Los Angeles production company, Shondaland, to Netflix to produce original series and projects. It has potentially huge implications for the industry as a whole. Los Angeles Times Plus: People love to live-tweet Rhimes shows, and what will happen to that is one of the many questions surrounding what’s next. Variety L.A. STORIES Key vote: Inglewood’s City Council will vote Tuesday on a revised deal with a Clippers-controlled company to shrink the four-block area where the team could build an arena so residences and a church aren’t displaced. Los Angeles Times Electric truck biz boosted: Ryder is moving into the electric-truck business, an early sign that a market for commercial electric vehicles is beginning to take shape. Miami-based Ryder System Inc. announced a deal Monday with new Los Angeles company Chanje as the electric-truck maker’s exclusive sales and service partner. Los Angeles Times It’s back: One of downtown L.A.’s most celebrated and stalled projects, the Grand Avenue complex, appears to be moving ahead again. Curbed Los Angeles Summer’s over: L.A. students go back to school Tuesday, and they return to a lot of changes. Here’s a guide to the first day. Los Angeles Times Plus: How L.A. Unified deep-cleaned campuses this summer, on the cheap. Los Angeles Times That jail on the river: “Residents weighed in last week in response to three competing proposals to redevelop the five-story former Lincoln Heights Jail next to the L.A. River.” The Eastsider POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT Consequences: A man is out of a job at a popular Berkeley hot dog eatery after he was photographed this weekend at a white supremacist rally that turned deadly in Charlottesville, Va. His image was widely circulated on social media. Los Angeles Times