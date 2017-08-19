Essential California: Tough talk, limited action in Trump border crackdown

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It is Saturday, Aug. 19. Here’s what you don’t want to miss this weekend:

Mixed record for Trump on the border: Since President Trump took office, his border crackdown remains elusive, at least by some measures. Construction of the wall has yet to begin, the number of Border Patrol officers has actually dropped by 220, and immigration agents are on track to deport 10,000 fewer people this year than in President Obama’s last year in office, the latest figures show. At the same time, illegal border crossings are down 22% compared with last summer. Arrests of people in the country illegally have surged 43% since January. Los Angeles Times

O.C. jail scandal’s stark consequences: A scandal roiling Orange County took a turn when a judge on Friday threw out the possibility of a death sentence for the man who murdered eight people at a Seal Beach salon, ruling that law enforcement has repeatedly failed to turn over relevant evidence about the use of jailhouse informants. The judge blasted the county district attorney’s office and Sheriff’s Department for failing to comply with his discovery orders, saying the agencies appeared to be the only ones “in denial” about the constitutional violations raised by the ongoing informant scandal. Families of victims are outraged. Los Angeles Times

Californian dies in Barcelona: A California man was one of the 13 people killed in Thursday’s terror attack in Barcelona. Jared Tucker, a 42-year-old Lafayette resident, was celebrating his honeymoon. Los Angeles Times

Hateful: Shock in Alameda after a synagogue is vandalized. More security is planned. East Bay Times

Fresh start: UC Berkeley’s new chancellor is trying stir new optimism and excitement on a campus battered by financial woes, free-speech controversies, sexual-harassment scandals and a leadership crisis under her predecessor. Los Angeles Times

Making noise: How the rapper Common has become a big force in California criminal justice and prison reform — and is visiting the state’s lockups to meet with inmates. Cal Matters

Plus: L.A. County plans to study the effects of criminal justice reforms on public safety. It comes as some officials say reforms have caused problems. “While developed with good intentions, the legislation may have created unintended consequences, placing our public and our first responders at risk,” Sheriff Jim McDonnell said. Los Angeles Times

Homeless anger: Residents in Orange County want to clean up a huge homeless encampment that has grown on the Santa Ana River. Orange County Register

Eclipse not lost: Los Angeles has a lot going for it: the sunshine, the mountains, the ocean, the food. But on the day of the Great American Eclipse, it won’t exactly be the place to be. Here in L.A., we’ll experience a partial eclipse. Even at the point of greatest eclipse, just 62% of the sun will be obscured by the moon. No darkness. No stars. No animals acting funny. But there is still stuff to do. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Although the moon will push in front of the sun and darken the skies on Monday, California’s solar-heavy electricity grid isn’t expected to run short on energy to power homes, businesses and industry. Los Angeles Times

Valley route: The Orange Line in the San Fernando Valley has by most measures been a big success — the busway that could. But does it make sense to turn it into a rail line? Curbed Los Angeles

Song stories: Randy Newman created an anthem for Los Angeles with “I Love L.A.” But his work over the decades also pointed to the political world we now inhabit. The Atlantic

