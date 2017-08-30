Essential California: Free speech, 'antifa' and conservative firebrands in Berkeley

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, Aug. 30, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Free speech, ‘antifa’ and conservative firebrands in Berkeley

Violence over the weekend by left-wing “antifa” activists in Berkeley has sparked a debate at the birthplace of the free-speech movement over UC Berkeley’s plan to host several conservative firebrands next month. University officials, in an effort to show that their campus is a venue for a free exchange of ideas, have vowed to allow speakers, including conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, to come even if the majority of the student body disagrees with them. But some Berkeley leaders are becoming increasingly wary. Los Angeles Times

Plus: The fight over what to call Columbus Day in L.A. is about two very different politicians. Los Angeles Times

Going up

Southern California home prices surged in July, as the already white-hot housing market saw heavy demand amid a persistent housing shortage. In some areas of the Southland, including Los Angeles and Orange counties, the median had already surpassed bubble-era highs — and hasn’t stopped. The big problem: No inventory, which is causing the spike. Looking for a deal? Try the Inland Empire. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Mapping L.A.’s tallest towers amid a changing skyline. Curbed Los Angeles

A great escape

In 2014, President Obama visited the San Gabriel Mountains and announced his decision to designate the federal land a national monument, ensuring added protections. But in April, President Trump called such a designation “an egregious abuse of federal power” and announced a review of more than two dozen national monuments by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. Columnist Steve Lopez hiked the San Gabriels to understand how the wilderness is so important for those from the dense city. Los Angeles Times

Hollywood and sexual harassment

Is Hollywood is finally taking sexual harassment seriously? Over the last 18 months, several powerful men in the industry, including Fox News chief Roger Ailes, the network’s top-rated star, Bill O’Reilly, and Epic Records chief executive L.A. Reid, have been ousted after allegations of inappropriate conduct with female employees. Meanwhile, a younger generation of famous women has spoken out about experiences with alleged abuse. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

LAX relief: In hopes of reducing airport congestion, Los Angeles International Airport has given Uber and Lyft drivers the green light to pick up passengers after making a drop-off. In the past, the drivers of such ride-sharing services could only drop off or pick up a passenger from the terminal curb but were prohibited from doing both in the same trip. Over the last few weeks, Uber and Lyft drivers have been testing a new booking program dubbed Rematch. Los Angeles Times

A tight bond: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez are close friends, and it benefits the team. Los Angeles Times

A video and questions: A confrontation between a downtown L.A. bar owner and a homeless man is generating debate. Los Angeles Times

GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS

Cage-free proposal: Nine years after California voters required that egg-laying hens be given more space, animal-rights activists on Tuesday proposed an initiative requiring all of the birds to be kept cage-free. Los Angeles Times

Nuclear solution? The operators of the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station promised Monday to make a good faith effort to find a location to move the 3.55 million pounds of nuclear waste that has accumulated on the plant’s premises, between the Pacific Ocean and one of the busiest freeways in the country. Los Angeles Times

UC money: When it comes to compensation at the University of California, it pays to be a man. Sacramento Bee

Housing help: Cities and counties will have more control over money designed to help the state combat its housing affordability crisis under amendments to key legislation unveiled Tuesday. Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS