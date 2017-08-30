Essential California: Free speech, 'antifa' and conservative firebrands in Berkeley

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, Aug. 30, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
Free speech, ‘antifa’ and conservative firebrands in Berkeley
Violence over the weekend by left-wing “antifa” activists in Berkeley has sparked a debate at the birthplace of the free-speech movement over UC Berkeley’s plan to host several conservative firebrands next month. University officials, in an effort to show that their campus is a venue for a free exchange of ideas, have vowed to allow speakers, including conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, to come even if the majority of the student body disagrees with them. But some Berkeley leaders are becoming increasingly wary. Los Angeles Times
Plus: The fight over what to call Columbus Day in L.A. is about two very different politicians. Los Angeles Times
Going up
Southern California home prices surged in July, as the already white-hot housing market saw heavy demand amid a persistent housing shortage. In some areas of the Southland, including Los Angeles and Orange counties, the median had already surpassed bubble-era highs — and hasn’t stopped. The big problem: No inventory, which is causing the spike. Looking for a deal? Try the Inland Empire. Los Angeles Times
Plus: Mapping L.A.’s tallest towers amid a changing skyline. Curbed Los Angeles
A great escape
In 2014, President Obama visited the San Gabriel Mountains and announced his decision to designate the federal land a national monument, ensuring added protections. But in April, President Trump called such a designation “an egregious abuse of federal power” and announced a review of more than two dozen national monuments by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. Columnist Steve Lopez hiked the San Gabriels to understand how the wilderness is so important for those from the dense city. Los Angeles Times
Hollywood and sexual harassment
Is Hollywood is finally taking sexual harassment seriously? Over the last 18 months, several powerful men in the industry, including Fox News chief Roger Ailes, the network’s top-rated star, Bill O’Reilly, and Epic Records chief executive L.A. Reid, have been ousted after allegations of inappropriate conduct with female employees. Meanwhile, a younger generation of famous women has spoken out about experiences with alleged abuse. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
LAX relief: In hopes of reducing airport congestion, Los Angeles International Airport has given Uber and Lyft drivers the green light to pick up passengers after making a drop-off. In the past, the drivers of such ride-sharing services could only drop off or pick up a passenger from the terminal curb but were prohibited from doing both in the same trip. Over the last few weeks, Uber and Lyft drivers have been testing a new booking program dubbed Rematch. Los Angeles Times
A tight bond: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez are close friends, and it benefits the team. Los Angeles Times
A video and questions: A confrontation between a downtown L.A. bar owner and a homeless man is generating debate. Los Angeles Times
GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
Cage-free proposal: Nine years after California voters required that egg-laying hens be given more space, animal-rights activists on Tuesday proposed an initiative requiring all of the birds to be kept cage-free. Los Angeles Times
Nuclear solution? The operators of the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station promised Monday to make a good faith effort to find a location to move the 3.55 million pounds of nuclear waste that has accumulated on the plant’s premises, between the Pacific Ocean and one of the busiest freeways in the country. Los Angeles Times
UC money: When it comes to compensation at the University of California, it pays to be a man. Sacramento Bee
Housing help: Cities and counties will have more control over money designed to help the state combat its housing affordability crisis under amendments to key legislation unveiled Tuesday. Los Angeles Times
CRIME AND COURTS
Automatic renewals: Beachbody, a Santa Monica fitness brand behind popular exercise regimens such as P90X, agreed to pay $3.6 million and change its sales practices after an investigation found it was applying recurring charges to customers without their legal consent. Los Angeles Times
Gun ban no more: The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to end a long-standing ban on the sale of “ultracompact” firearms, rolling back the rule in the face of legal threats from gun rights groups. Los Angeles Times
Deadly year: This is shaping up to be perhaps Tijuana’s deadliest year. So far, there have been more than 1,025 homicide victims, many of them believed to be connected in some way to the neighborhood drug trade. The sum surpasses last year’s total of 910. San Diego Union-Tribune
CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENT
Heating up: The heat wave hitting Southern California is expected to last through the weekend, bringing triple-digit temperatures to inland valleys and, along with it, elevated fire danger and potential power outages. Los Angeles Times
Connected: The meteorological connection between the record flooding in Texas and the California heat wave. Orange County Register
Mountain names: Deep in the Sierra Nevada, a debate about mountain peaks named after Confederate leaders. SF Gate
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Serving up: The man behind Eggslut got his start as a dishwasher for Roman Catholic nuns in Alhambra. How did he get from there to being the breakfast king of L.A.? New York Times
Plus: How the lowly taco went from beloved food and fashion trend. Wall Street Journal
Dead mall: The Carousel Mall was once the hottest ticket in San Bernardino. Then, it went downhill and took on “ghost mall” status. Now, the mall is finally closing, and fans are mourning the loss. San Bernardino Sun
Driving crazy: Here’s how Google is trying to change the way the world drives. The Atlantic
Food find: In California, entrepreneurship and ethnic food go hand in hand. Here’s a look at one woman’s dream for a Thai gelato shop in Berkeley. San Francisco Chronicle
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles area: sunny and 96. San Diego: sunny and 85. San Francisco area: sunny and 70. Sacramento: sunny and 98. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes from Mike Crosby:
“As a teenager in the early 1960s, I loved to travel to Pacific Ocean Park (POP) in Santa Monica from our home at Vandenberg AFB. The area by POP was populated with tattoo parlors and bars — grungy but charged with energy. The many rides (especially the Sea Serpent wooden roller coaster) and the shows in the outdoor amphitheater were terrific (remember Bobby Rydell!). In 1978, I returned to L.A. and wanted to take my sister and her husband to POP. Searched in vain, only to discover that it had closed and was later torn down. Gone, but never forgotten.”
If you have a memory or story about the Golden State, share it with us. Send us an email to let us know what you love or fondly remember about our state. (Please keep your story to 100 words.)
Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to Benjamin Oreskes and Shelby Grad. Also follow them on Twitter @boreskes and @shelbygrad.