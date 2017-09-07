Essential California: Does the LAPD treat celebrity burglaries differently from the average home break-in?

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, Sept. 7, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

A two-tiered system

From 2010 to 2016, the LAPD logged more than 110,000 burglaries and cleared 11.5% of them, according to an L.A. Times analysis of the most recent data collected by the California Department of Justice. Celebrities such as Dodgers star Yasiel Puig who have been the victim of a big haul may get a visit from the LAPD’s elite Commercial Crimes Division, a specialized team of investigators who almost always lift fingerprints. Not everyone who has their home burglarized gets the same treatment. Because of a shortage of crime lab analysts, only about 21% of burglary calls result in fingerprints being collected, according to LAPD figures. Los Angeles Times

More on the DACA decision

Despite President Trump’s removal of the shield that has protected 800,000 so-called Dreamers from deportation, Bryan Peña refuses to suddenly slink into the shadows. Instead, he plans to get louder, more public, more emphatic about his right to stay. The threat of deportation has roused Dreamers like Peña to rally, propelled by polar forces: They have everything to lose and could soon have nothing to lose. “This is where I want to live,” Peña said. “This is the only life I know.” Los Angeles Times

Plus: A day after Trump threatened to end protections for Dreamers, he stunned all sides again Wednesday by endorsing a legislative fix that could put the young immigrants on the path to legal status. Los Angeles Times

Van Houten wins parole, again

Leslie Van Houten, who was convicted along with other members of Charles Manson’s cult in the 1969 killings of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, was granted parole Wednesday by a panel of state commissioners in Chino. It was the 21st time that Van Houten, 68, has appeared before a parole board, and the second time that commissioners found her suitable for release. Now, Gov. Jerry Brown must now once again decide whether to release her. Los Angeles Times

The vaxer debate rages on

The rate of medical exemptions for immunizations for incoming kindergartners rose sharply the year after California eliminated the personal-belief exemption, a new study finds. The results, published this week in the Journal of the American Medical Assn., hint that some parents who don’t want to vaccinate their children may have found doctors willing to give medical exemptions to students — a potential trend that may undercut the collective protection against contagious diseases that the state law sought to bolster. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Shooting downtown: A man who followed a worker into the Ronald Reagan State Building in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday morning was shot and killed by a California Highway Patrol officer, authorities said. Los Angeles Times

LA 2028 update: Should Los Angeles’ 2028 Olympic bid go over budget, state lawmakers will provide up to $270 million in guarantees under legislation unveiled last week. Los Angeles Times

Settlement reached: Los Angeles will pay $6.5 million to settle a lawsuit from a man who suffered severe injuries after his bicycle hit a pothole in Sherman Oaks, lawmakers agreed Wednesday. Los Angeles Times

Difficult questions: The case of star USC kicker Matthew Boermeester, who was kicked out of the school for allegedly abusing his girlfriend, highlights a predicament attorneys and experts say many universities are increasingly facing: whether to investigate when alleged victims of sexual or dating violence do not want to cooperate with campus officials. Boermeester is two credits shy of graduating and is suing the university to let him finish his course load. Buzzfeed

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

DACA politics on the homefront: The Trump administration’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program next year could have a broad effect on Democratic efforts to retake control of the House in 2018, and nowhere more so than in California, where more than a fourth of the estimated 800,000 recipients, often called Dreamers, are thought to live. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Not surprisingly, California State University Chancellor Timothy White is concerned about the end of DACA. NPR