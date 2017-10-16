Essential California: Despite risks, a devastated Santa Rosa neighborhood was exempt from stringent fire regulations

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, Oct. 16, and here’s what’s happening across California:
Why Santa Rosa burned
Residents of Coffey Park were stunned to see their tree-lined suburban neighborhood burned down by a wildfire. But the destruction of the Santa Rosa district wasn’t a mystery to fire scientists. They view it as a rare but predictable event that has exposed flaws in the way fire risk is measured and mitigated in California. Because it was outside the officially mapped "very severe" hazard zone, more than five miles to the east, Coffey Park was exempt from regulations designed to make buildings fire resistant in high-risk areas. Los Angeles Times
Firefighters’ life-and-death decisions
California fire officials, understaffed and overwhelmed when some of the worst wildfires in the state's history broke out last weekend, were forced to make heart-wrenching decisions about who and what would be saved. Los Angeles Times
A family of four runs, but only three survive
The Shepherd family tried to escape the sudden wildfire that overtook their Redwood Valley mountain home. For one of them, it was too late. Los Angeles Times
Why are fires in Northern California getting worse?
Until this month's historic wine country fires, 13 of the 20 most destructive — and 16 of the 20 deadliest — wildfires in modern state history occurred in Southern California. The current fires have shattered many of those records and reflect a growing number of destructive, wind-fueled wildfires in Northern California. Experts are trying to understand why. Los Angeles Times
-- Dramatic graphic: Tales of survival and loss on Hemlock Street. Los Angeles Times
-- Progress: Firefighters finally are getting a handle on many of the wine country fires. Los Angeles Times
-- Work continues: At the Napa wineries untouched by the inferno, the grapes must still be picked. Los Angeles Times
-- History: Santa Rosa got a warning 50 years ago. Santa Rosa Press-Democrat
-- The start: The inferno’s first hours. San Francisco Chronicle
-- Idyll: A paradise transformed by flames. Washington Post
Go east, old man: Do L.A.’s insane rents have you down? Columnist Steve Lopez took the advice of some less-than-sympathetic readers and went east. He found a $650, two-bedroom apartment in Yucca Valley. Is this the affordable housing solution everyone is grasping for? Los Angeles Times
Porter Ranch worries: A doctor says his research shows residents were exposed to uranium, lithium and other chemicals from the Aliso Canyon gas leak. L.A. Daily News
Art draw: In the era of Instagram, businesses are using street art to attract customers. Los Angeles Times
Death in the family: Dodger Charlie Culberson is the kind of player October loves, the guy obscured by the stars for six months before he takes a sudden star turn on the postseason stage. Then, tragedy struck. Los Angeles Times
At Dodger Stadium: On the 29th anniversary of Kirk Gibson’s walk-off blast, the Dodgers added another chapter to franchise lore when Justin Turner thundered a game-winning, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Dodgers a 4-1 victory in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs. Los Angeles Times
Battle royal: Setting the stage for an epic battle, California Senate leader Kevin de León said he will challenge fellow Democrat Dianne Feinstein for her U.S. Senate seat. The race will play off issues that have long divided California’s powerful Democratic base: liberalism versus moderation, north versus south and the rise of Latino power. Los Angeles Times
Add another? Billionaire activist Tom Steyer says he's still considering jumping into the U.S. Senate race too, even though De León is a liberal ally. Los Angeles Times
No shoo-in: For De León, it will be an uphill battle … Politico
But: … in liberal, Trump-hating California, who knows? Sacramento Bee
Middle ground: Is this the end of moderation in California politics? Los Angeles Times
Out: Embattled film mogul Harvey Weinstein — a once-dominant force in the Academy Awards who rewrote the rules of Oscar campaigning — has been expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in response to growing allegations of sexual harassment and assault against him. Los Angeles Times
Censored: Erika Rothenberg's "The Road to Hollywood" ended with a daybed overlooking the Hollywood sign — a daybed that some incorrectly interpreted as a casting couch. Times art critic Christopher Knight calls it a mob mentality that has led to dangerous censorship. Los Angeles Times
Plus: The perils and perks of working for Harvey. Los Angeles Times
And: Well before the Weinstein scandal broke, Rose McGowan was already, in her words, a “feminist whistleblowing badass.” For months, the actress had warned of a powerful Hollywood figure who had allegedly raped her. Back then, no one listened. Los Angeles Times
Latin themes: Mayan motifs began popping up in Los Angeles architecture in the 1920s. Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House in Barnsdall Art Park (completed in 1921) and the Mayan theater downtown (1927) are early examples of a particular kind of Latin American influence in L.A. Los Angeles Times
Art fight: The battle to save the “Crenshaw Cowboy” and his landmark found-objects art installation. LA Weekly
Heartburn or hungry? Do these fancy Dodgers food entries — just in time for the playoffs — make you hungry or just a little depressed? “People will try anything if it looks good and smells good,” one chef says. Orange County Register
Political ratings: As his show becomes more political, Jimmy Kimmel sees battles that go beyond ratings. New York Times
This week’s birthdays for those who made a mark in California:
State Controller Betty Yee (Oct. 19, 1957), L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis (Oct. 20, 1957), Sen. Kamala Harris (Oct. 20, 1964), rapper Snoop Dogg (Oct. 20, 1971) and reality TV star Kim Kardashian (Oct. 21, 1980).
