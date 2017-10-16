Essential California: Despite risks, a devastated Santa Rosa neighborhood was exempt from stringent fire regulations

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, Oct. 16, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Why Santa Rosa burned

Residents of Coffey Park were stunned to see their tree-lined suburban neighborhood burned down by a wildfire. But the destruction of the Santa Rosa district wasn’t a mystery to fire scientists. They view it as a rare but predictable event that has exposed flaws in the way fire risk is measured and mitigated in California. Because it was outside the officially mapped "very severe" hazard zone, more than five miles to the east, Coffey Park was exempt from regulations designed to make buildings fire resistant in high-risk areas. Los Angeles Times

Firefighters’ life-and-death decisions

California fire officials, understaffed and overwhelmed when some of the worst wildfires in the state's history broke out last weekend, were forced to make heart-wrenching decisions about who and what would be saved. Los Angeles Times

A family of four runs, but only three survive

The Shepherd family tried to escape the sudden wildfire that overtook their Redwood Valley mountain home. For one of them, it was too late. Los Angeles Times

Why are fires in Northern California getting worse?

Until this month's historic wine country fires, 13 of the 20 most destructive — and 16 of the 20 deadliest — wildfires in modern state history occurred in Southern California. The current fires have shattered many of those records and reflect a growing number of destructive, wind-fueled wildfires in Northern California. Experts are trying to understand why. Los Angeles Times

Plus:

-- Dramatic graphic: Tales of survival and loss on Hemlock Street. Los Angeles Times

-- Progress: Firefighters finally are getting a handle on many of the wine country fires. Los Angeles Times

-- Work continues: At the Napa wineries untouched by the inferno, the grapes must still be picked. Los Angeles Times

-- History: Santa Rosa got a warning 50 years ago. Santa Rosa Press-Democrat

-- The start: The inferno’s first hours. San Francisco Chronicle

-- Idyll: A paradise transformed by flames. Washington Post

L.A. STORIES

Go east, old man: Do L.A.’s insane rents have you down? Columnist Steve Lopez took the advice of some less-than-sympathetic readers and went east. He found a $650, two-bedroom apartment in Yucca Valley. Is this the affordable housing solution everyone is grasping for? Los Angeles Times

Porter Ranch worries: A doctor says his research shows residents were exposed to uranium, lithium and other chemicals from the Aliso Canyon gas leak. L.A. Daily News

Art draw: In the era of Instagram, businesses are using street art to attract customers. Los Angeles Times

Death in the family: Dodger Charlie Culberson is the kind of player October loves, the guy obscured by the stars for six months before he takes a sudden star turn on the postseason stage. Then, tragedy struck. Los Angeles Times

At Dodger Stadium: On the 29th anniversary of Kirk Gibson’s walk-off blast, the Dodgers added another chapter to franchise lore when Justin Turner thundered a game-winning, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Dodgers a 4-1 victory in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs. Los Angeles Times

GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS