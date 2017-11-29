Essential California: As a teen, he savagely beat a classmate. Now he's in politics

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, Nov. 29, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

As a teen, he savagely beat a classmate. Now he's in politics

The Republicans of Broward County, Fla., knew little about Rupert Tarsey when he ran for an open slot on the local party’s executive committee. But the young man had some decent political cred. Within months of joining the local party, the 28-year-old was elected secretary in May, defeating two challengers who’d been around longer. But it wasn’t long before the story of Tarsey’s past in Los Angeles unfolded. Los Angeles Times

Get ready for a cold winter

California utilities and energy authorities are warning that Southern California Gas Co. might not be able to provide enough natural gas for all its customers if a cold snap hits this winter. That’s because three critical pipelines that bring natural gas into Southern California Gas’ troubled Aliso Canyon storage site are out of service. Collectively, the three lines represent 42% of the natural gas transmission capacity into the Los Angeles region. Los Angeles Times

A whistleblower’s story

Humbertus Perez, a 54-year-old academic, was Mexico’s leading homeowner activist — a fiery orator who railed against the Mexican housing developers and foreign investors who reaped enormous profits at the expense of working-class people. He exposed housing corruption and ended up in prison. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

And the nominees are: The Grammy Awards have embraced rap and hip-hop in the top categories this year, as today’s nominations include several major nods for Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino. Jay-Z leads this year’s pack with eight nominations, while Lamar picked up seven, and pop singer-songwriter Bruno Mars earned six. Gambino, the alter ego of Emmy-winning actor-director Donald Glover, netted five nominations, along with singer Khalid and producer-songwriter No I.D. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Here’s how the 2018 Grammys evolved toward relevance. Los Angeles Times

And: The Grammys have spread the love among classical nominees and set the stage for a sympathy vote. Los Angeles Times

Sweet deal: A developer seeking to build 1,130 hotel rooms across from the Los Angeles Convention Center could receive $103.3 million in public financial assistance over the next 25 years, under a proposal heading to the City Council. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Smile for the camera: In the weeks before construction was to begin on eight prototypes for President Trump’s border wall, Customs and Border Protection officials ordered a video surveillance system to help authorities guard the project. Los Angeles Times

Plea for help: “California leaders are calling on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release an estimated 200 Cambodian and Vietnamese immigrants that advocates say were recently detained in the Bay Area and beyond in never-before-seen roundups.” The Mercury News

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Hearings in Sacramento: Capitol lobbyists, staffers and lawyers on Tuesday urged lawmakers to overhaul how the state Assembly tracks and handles sexual harassment claims, saying current procedures are confusing, vaguely enforced and result in greater consequences for victims rather than their abusers. Los Angeles Times

Another missile test: North Korea on Wednesday test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September, its latest provocation that could further strain tensions with the international community. Los Angeles Times

Rail station sponsorship? The South Park Business Improvement District and L.A. Live are hoping to get the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to rename the Pico Station. LA Downtown News