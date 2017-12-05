Essential California: Wildfire breaks out in Ventura County

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, Dec. 5, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Wildfire in Ventura County

A fast-moving, wind-driven brush fire broke out Monday night in the foothills near Thomas Aquinas College in Santa Paula and swept into the city of Ventura early Tuesday, burning homes and forcing thousands to evacuate. The extent of the losses was unclear, but fire officials said there was little they could do stop the flames being pushed by gusts of 50 mph. One person was reported killed in a traffic accident on a road closed because of the fire. Los Angeles Times

The risk: Before the blaze broke out, authorities were already anticipating high fire risk with a red flag warning in effect through Thursday for Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Where do the Santa Ana winds come from? Los Angeles Times

Climate change’s effects

California could be hit with significantly more dangerous and more frequent droughts in the near future as changes in weather patterns triggered by global warming block rainfall from reaching the state, according to new research led by scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Using complex new modeling, the scientists have found that rapidly melting Arctic sea ice now threatens to diminish precipitation over California by as much as 15% within 20 to 30 years. Los Angeles Times

An accusation in Sacramento

Sacramento lobbyist Pamela Lopez has claimed that, in 2016, Democratic Assemblyman Matt Dababneh followed her into a bathroom, masturbated in front of her and urged her to touch him. Dababneh has strongly denied the allegation. "It was Matt Dababneh," Lopez told The Times in a November interview. Lopez jolted the California political world seven weeks ago when she first shared her account of an encounter in Las Vegas, joining more than 140 women as they denounced in an open letter a "pervasive" culture of sexual harassment and misconduct in the state Capitol. Lopez had not publicly accused Dababneh until Monday, when she formally filed a complaint with the Assembly and named him at a news conference. Dababneh told The Times that he “one hundred percent” denies Lopez’s allegation. “I am utterly shocked and blown away,” Dababneh said. “This is a career-ending charge based on no facts.” Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Another election! Residents of Echo Park, Silver Lake, Chinatown, Lincoln Heights and City Terrace will have a new Assemblymember after Tuesday’s special election: Wendy Carrillo or Luis López. Los Angeles Times

Checking in on Porter Ranch: Two years after the largest natural gas leak in U.S. history, people living near the Aliso Canyon facility say they're suffering from a variety of illnesses. Buzzfeed

Changes at the LA Weekly: Since the paper laid off most of its journalists last week and its new owners revealed their identities Friday, backlash has been swift and fierce. Los Angeles Times

Back in town: Ballerina Misty Copeland, a native of San Pedro, talks about what it was like dancing her first “Nutcracker.” Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

What’s in the water? An increasing number of U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Imperial Beach station have reported a host of health problems since February, when an estimated 143 million gallons of Mexican sewage spilled into the Tijuana River Valley they patrol. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Get the pitchforks: The major parties just aren't cutting it for California voters. Los Angeles Times

Feinstein in the LAT: “Tax reform shouldn’t add one penny to our deficit or to the tax bills of middle-class Americans. I thought that belief was shared by everyone in the Senate. It appears I was wrong,” writes Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Los Angeles Times

Plus: With another round of votes looming on the Republicans’ tax overhaul bill, Democratic activists are planning a series of protests and rallies across the state to pressure GOP members to oppose it. Los Angeles Times

He said what? Gov. Jerry Brown said Monday morning that GOP leaders in Congress who were advancing a major federal tax overhaul were “wielding their power like a bunch of Mafia thugs.” Los Angeles Times