California

Photos: Clashes at pro-Palestinian demonstrations on California campuses

Police officers clash with pro-Palestinian protesters who spray them with fire extinguishers at UCLA early Thursday morning.
Police officers clash with pro-Palestinian protesters who spray them with fire extinguishers on the UCLA campus early Thursday morning.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
Brian van der BrugGenaro Molina Jason Armond and Wally Skalij
Police moved into the pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA on Thursday morning, dismantling tents, pushing out most of the protesters and arresting more than 200 people.

The operation followed two days of upheaval that began when UCLA declared the camp “unlawful” and continued when a mob attacked the camp Tuesday night, with police taking hours to stop the violence.

The Westwood campus became the first in the University of California system to move against an encampment. Others have been set up at UC campuses at Berkeley, Riverside and Irvine, along with colleges and universities across the nation, notably Cal Poly Humboldt.

At USC, access to campus remains restricted to students, faculty, staff and registered guests after more than a week of protests over the Israel-Hamas war.

Police officers at Royce Hall at UCLA after pushing back pro-Palestinian protesters.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Police officers take control of Royce Hall after pushing back pro-Palestinian protesters at UCLA early Thursday morning.

Demonstrators occupy a Pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA as authorities breach and break up the encampment.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

A protester climbs a makeshift barricade blocking a building entrance at UCLA.

Police officers arrest a pro-Palestinian protester after an oder to disperse was given at UCLA early Thursday morning.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Police officers arrest a protester after an order to disperse was given at UCLA early Thursday morning.

Demonstrators occupy a Pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA as authorities breach and break up the encampment.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Police in riot gear stand off against protesters at a pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA early Thursday.

Protesters brace up the fence around the pro-Palestinian camp on the UCLA campus on May 1, 2024.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Protesters use plywood to brace barricades around the pro-Palestinian encampment on the UCLA campus

Pro-Palestinian protestors and pro-Israeli supporters clash at an encampment at UCLA early Wednesday morning.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles)
Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli activists clash at an encampment at UCLA early Wednesday morning.

Demonstrators rally for Israel as pro Palestine counter demonstrators surround them.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Pro-Israeli demonstrator Darren Levaton holds a flag surrounded by pro-Palestinian demonstrators at UCLA.

An Israel flag waves high near a pro-Palestine protest that has students in an encampment outside of Royce Hal
(Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times)

Israeli and Palestinian flags wave during protest outside UCLA’s Royce Hall on Friday.

David Moritz holds a sign stating, "Anti-Zionism is Genocidal Anti-Semitism," in front of pro-Palestine protestors.
(Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times)

David Moritz and others hold protest signs outside Royce Hall at UCLA on April 25.

Pro-Palestine protesters gather at an encampment on the campus of UCLA
(Ringo Chiu/For The Times)

Pro-Palestinian protesters gather at an encampment on the campus of UCLA on April 25.

Students continued their protest at Cal Poly Humboldt, where pro-Palestinian demonstrators have occupied a campus building.
(Beau Saunders/For The Times)

Students protest Tuesday at Cal Poly Humboldt, where pro-Palestinian demonstrators have occupied a campus building for over a week.

Students are arrested by Los Angeles police officers after a protest against the Israel-Palestinian war at USC.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
USC students are arrested by Los Angeles police amid campus protests against the Israel-Hamas war on April 24.

Public safety officers confront pro-Palestinian demonstrators at USC.
Public safety officers confront pro-Palestinian demonstrators at USC on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

A USC public safety officer confronts a pro-Palestinian demonstrator during campus protest on April 24.

