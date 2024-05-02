Photos: Clashes at pro-Palestinian demonstrations on California campuses

Police moved into the pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA on Thursday morning, dismantling tents, pushing out most of the protesters and arresting more than 200 people.

The operation followed two days of upheaval that began when UCLA declared the camp “unlawful” and continued when a mob attacked the camp Tuesday night, with police taking hours to stop the violence.

The Westwood campus became the first in the University of California system to move against an encampment. Others have been set up at UC campuses at Berkeley, Riverside and Irvine, along with colleges and universities across the nation, notably Cal Poly Humboldt.

At USC, access to campus remains restricted to students, faculty, staff and registered guests after more than a week of protests over the Israel-Hamas war.

(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Police officers take control of Royce Hall after pushing back pro-Palestinian protesters at UCLA early Thursday morning.

(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

A protester climbs a makeshift barricade blocking a building entrance at UCLA.

(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Police officers arrest a protester after an order to disperse was given at UCLA early Thursday morning.

(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Police in riot gear stand off against protesters at a pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA early Thursday.

(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Protesters use plywood to brace barricades around the pro-Palestinian encampment on the UCLA campus

(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles)

Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli activists clash at an encampment at UCLA early Wednesday morning.

(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Pro-Israeli demonstrator Darren Levaton holds a flag surrounded by pro-Palestinian demonstrators at UCLA.

(Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times)

Israeli and Palestinian flags wave during protest outside UCLA’s Royce Hall on Friday.

(Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times)

David Moritz and others hold protest signs outside Royce Hall at UCLA on April 25.

(Ringo Chiu/For The Times)

Pro-Palestinian protesters gather at an encampment on the campus of UCLA on April 25.

(Beau Saunders/For The Times)

Students protest Tuesday at Cal Poly Humboldt, where pro-Palestinian demonstrators have occupied a campus building for over a week.

(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

USC students are arrested by Los Angeles police amid campus protests against the Israel-Hamas war on April 24.

Public safety officers confront pro-Palestinian demonstrators at USC on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

A USC public safety officer confronts a pro-Palestinian demonstrator during campus protest on April 24.