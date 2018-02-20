Essential California: Trump still at war with state over earthquake early warning system

"When we moved to San Francisco, we drove from Virginia in one of the coldest Februaries on record. From the first we got pushed south by icy, closed interstates so that we had breakfast in New Orleans and crept along the southern edge of the U.S. But my most vivid memory of that drive was entering California — from Yuma, on the 8. All of a sudden the sun was shining, the birds were singing, and everyone was driving over the speed limit! It was like going through the tunnel into Toontown."