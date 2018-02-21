Essential California: As homeless camps explode in L.A. suburbs, residents fear they will become permanent

"When I was very young, my grandmother used to take me with her to the Broadway and May Co. department stores in downtown Los Angeles. Such big, great places to visit, even for a child. But not as great as riding the Pacific Electric from Baldwin Park, where we lived, to downtown L.A. Greater yet was arriving at the downtown L.A. station. It was multistoried, and as we arrived at the station, I could look out the car window and see a myriad of track and spindly trestles below us on so many different levels. To this day I can still picture it. It is one of my best memories associated with my grandmother, along with Clifton's Cafeteria, which she never failed to take me to when we went downtown."