Essential California: Trump team and Stormy Daniels each accuse the other of lying

At the movies: The next great hope for the struggling movie industry: "Ready Player One." A lot is riding on Steven Spielberg and his message. "For Steven, it's a question he deals with on a daily basis in his life with his wife and his family: Would you rather be online or would you rather live in the real world?" says Spielberg's longtime producing partner, Kristie Macosko Krieger. "At the end of the day, that's sort of what it's all about." Los Angeles Times