Essential California: For a diverse LAPD, there's praise, criticism and pressure

"I was born and grew up in East Sacramento, home of Joan Didion and Greta Gerwig, who made it the setting of her film "Lady Bird." More recently, East Sac has made international news for the arrest of the Golden State Killer suspect (here, named the East Area Rapist) who terrorized the community. I began my film appreciation at the famous and sorely missed Alhambra theater a half-block from my home. East Sac consisted of a series of overlapping communities shading from modest homes on mostly numbered streets starting about 30th and into the Fabulous Forties of expensive homes and local swells. One distinct memory was crossing a mostly empty-of-cars Alhambra Boulevard, summer Saturday barefoot, touched by the sweet Delta breeze, to put a nickel in the Coke machine that would deliver my morning Delaware Punch."