Essential California: USC President Nikias steps down amid uproar

In the California Senate race, the incumbent, Dianne Feinstein, has served since 1992. Few politicians in the state have her level of name recognition among voters and certainly not state Sen. Kevin De León, elected to the Legislature in 2006 but who has never appeared on a statewide ballot. Faced with that daunting prospect, the Los Angeles Democrat has a different goal for the June 5 primary: win enough votes for a second-place finish. Under California's unique primary rules, De León simply has to outpace the other 30 people on the ballot. Los Angeles Times