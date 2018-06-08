Essential California: A new 'zero tolerance' plan

“From 1950 to 1957 my family lived in San Bernardino. Occasionally, in the summer, a friend of my father would pick us up on a Sunday in his white Oldsmobile convertible with big winged tails and drive us up to the Arrowhead Springs Hotel. This was a great big white hotel with a long pool and cabanas on one side. It was a beautiful setting against the mountain filled with fir trees, spotted with cabins in the hillside and clear skies. Famous actors and glamorous actresses used to go there. Judy Garland, Esther Williams, the Marx Brothers, Elizabeth Taylor, Conrad Hilton, Tallulah Bankhead. But all I wanted to do was to go in the pool and dive for pennies!”