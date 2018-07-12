Essential California: A big change at the University of California

“I vividly remember visits to Knott's Berry Farm and Disneyland when I was 4. I caused a commotion at the former, riding the Calico Railroad with my parents. When ‘bandits’ boarded and proceeded to ‘rob’ my father at gunpoint, I threw myself in front of my dad and started slapping the gunman and crying hysterically. The bandits immediately backed down and tried to placate me, but it was a tense standoff until we were back at the station. I wonder if I was the only child to be so thoroughly undone. And, I'd still risk a bullet for my daddy.”