Essential California: Splitsville? Not in November

“I lived in California for nearly 22 years (1980-2002) and by far my fondest memory was my first trip to San Francisco in the early ’60s. My husband and I were a little lost and couldn’t find our hotel (the days before GPS and Garmin). We asked a cab driver for directions and he said, ‘Follow me.’ We did. At one point we were separated by a traffic signal. The cabbie pulled over to the side of the road to wait for us. When we pulled up to him, he said, ‘Just turn left at the next intersection, and the hotel will be on your right.’ We offered to pay him for his time, he declined, and he said, ‘Welcome to San Francisco.’ I have loved that city ever since.”