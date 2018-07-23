Essential California: Speed limits climb in L.A., amid a surge in traffic deaths

The decision to engage in a firefight with a gunman at the busy Silver Lake Trader Joe’s has led some to question the Los Angeles Police Department’s response, while others were quick to praise the officers for risking their lives in an effort to stop him. In the span of a few hours, Gene Atkins had shot his grandmother, kidnapped his girlfriend and then led police on a wild chase. In the gun battle that followed at the Trader Joe’s, the store’s manager was killed as she stepped into the parking lot. Los Angeles Times