Essential California: A momentous day in D.C. for a California transplant

The Securities and Exchange Commission sued Elon Musk on Thursday, alleging that the Tesla chief executive's tweets about taking the electric-car company private at $420 a share were “false and misleading” — and asking the court to, in effect, force him out of Tesla’s leadership. In its complaint, filed in federal court in Manhattan, the SEC asks the court to prohibit Musk “from acting as an officer or director” of a publicly traded company. It also asks the court to force Musk to pay back “any ill-gotten gains” received as the result of his slew of Aug. 7 tweets. Los Angeles Times