Essential California: Justice for communities harmed in the war on drugs?

“My first step onto California soil was when we landed in San Diego in 1993, as I was chaperoning my child-actor son in the national tour of a Broadway show. Emerging from the terminal, we all blinked a bit, startled by the sunlight. There was something different about this light. Maybe because unlike in my home state (New York), the sun in California's coastal cities bounces off the omnipresent Pacific? San Diego felt exotic to us, with all the Spanish street names, clay roofs, whitewashed and color-washed stucco houses. After a week we headed to L.A. for the show's three-month run at the Pantages. I insisted that we listen to historically authentic music during our drive up the 5, and placed Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez into the car’s cassette player (that’s right: cassette player — 1993, remember?) as we passed the palm-tree-dotted hillsides and the mountains to our right. As we settled into our corporate apartment in L.A., the sunlight took on a gray tinge. In addition to the changed air I became nervous about finding my way around, the Thomas Guide (no MapQuest, GPS, Waze or Siri – 1993!) firmly rooted between the car’s front cushions. Traveling down the 101 from Barham Boulvard to the Vine Street exit was a quick trip but it was only after three days of riding that route that the smog lifted, replaced by that almost-ever-present brilliant sun, revealing the startling, enormous city beyond. Wherever I’ve traveled since then, I’ve never quite been able to find that same kind of golden sheen that sets on (what is to me) the wrong side of the coast.”