Essential California: At Hollister Ranch, homeowners enjoy private beaches and big tax breaks

Residents of the exclusive Central Coast property known as Hollister Ranch have fought for years to keep the public off its pristine beaches, turning to lawyers, gates and guards. It turns out the landowners — including celebrities and wealthy business moguls — get huge property tax breaks for living on what’s designated as an agricultural preserve. Collectively, the breaks added up to about $2 million this year, according to a Times analysis. Oscar-winning film director James Cameron enjoyed a $28,000 property tax break last year. CVS heiress Sidne Long got a $22,000 break. Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard saw $13,000 in savings, and singer Jackson Browne got a $3,000 break. Los Angeles Times