Essential California: Election day!

“So while the rest browsed the stalls, I wandered over to CBS. I spotted some stage doors open on an upper level and a big set sitting outside on a vast deck. Scrawled on the back was ‘Basic Burnett.’ Jackpot! A highlight of my week was when Tim Conway was on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ trying to crack up Harvey Korman. I found a staircase and in these pre-obsessive security times, walked right up to the set where, yes, I touched the plywood. Suddenly a voice said, ‘Hey, kid, what are you doing?’ It was a stagehand. In my best guile-free voice I replied: ‘Uh, looking at the set.’ Nonplussed, he said: ‘Nothing’s going on today, otherwise you could see what we do.’ Far from disappointed, that small tinkle of stardust made my summer. Other kids had Disneyland; I touched Carol Burnett’s set.”