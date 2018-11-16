Essential California: Behind the fire lines, behind the lens

“Growing up in Marin County was truly magical. It was a safe state then, and children were allowed to explore! I remember putting pennies on the train tracks and going back the next day to find them flattened, picking blackberries that grew by the tracks and later eating the pies my mother would make, taking the small ferry to Angel Island and playing all day, taking the ferry into the city and riding the cable cars to Chinatown, then exploring. The best memory was of seeing Blackie, the horse that lived in the field as you entered Tiburon — it meant I was almost home.”