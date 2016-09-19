Today: Trump, Clinton and the Power of Perception. The 'No Cost' Pension Deal That Costs Billions.

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

Trump, Clinton and the Power of Perception

Which candidate do you think will win the presidential race? For the first time, Donald Trump is significantly eroding Hillary Clinton’s lead on that key question in the USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll. The perceptual shift, in turn, could affect voter turnout for both candidates. With the first debate one week away, take a look at the latest numbers provoking anxiety among liberal Democrats.

— Trump’s rejection of climate science clashes with the reality of the sea level rise in Florida.

— Trump's “birther” falsehoods continue to roil the presidential race.

A Sense of Unease After Three Attacks

An explosion that injured 29 in New York. The stabbing of nine people in Minnesota, for which Islamic State claimed responsibility. A pipe bomb that canceled a charity run in New Jersey. A suspicious device exploded by the bomb squad in Elizabeth, N.J., early Monday. Investigators are looking into all four but that didn’t stop the political bickering from starting almost immediately. Here is the latest on the attacks.

The ‘No Cost’ Pension Deal That Costs Billions

The pension deal for state employees that California Gov. Gray Davis signed in 1999 was sold on the idea that it wouldn’t cost taxpayers an extra dime. Since then, reality has intervened — big time. This year alone, those pensions will cost taxpayers $5.4 billion, according to the state. How did we get here, and would Davis have agreed to it in hindsight? Read the first part of our pension crisis series, a partnership of The Times, CALmattters and Capital Public Radio. Or watch this video for the 90-second version.

The Emmys Touch That Dial

This year’s Emmys had a bit of everything: several awards for “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”; repeat winners in “Game of Thrones” and “Veep” for top drama and comedy series; first-time acting honors for Tatiana Maslany of “Orphan Black” and Rami Malek of “Mr. Robot”; peanut butter and jelly sandwiches; and even a dash of Jeb! More than anything, Times TV critic Mary McNamara writes, the awards reflected the changing nature of television.

-- Sarah Paulson, who played Marcia Clark in “The People v. O.J. Simpson,” thanked and apologized to the former prosecutor in a moment that crystallized the new perspectives Hollywood has given on the landmark case. Later, Clark’s name was engraved onto Paulson’s statuette.

-- Diversity was at the forefront too, showcasing television’s move toward a more realistic, representative mix of shows.

For Every Point the Rams Scored, It Cost $20 to Park

It wasn’t pretty, but the Rams upset the Seattle Seahawks 9-3 in their first home game back in L.A. One would hope that made the cost of parking near the Coliseum worthwhile. After all, lot operators were asking for up to $180 for a single spot without tailgating privileges. Will the high cost of parking get fans to abandon their cars and take public transit to the games?

— This election is tough to watch for Ronald Reagan’s four-time campaign manager. Steve Lopez caught up with him.

— The border fence between San Diego and Tijuana has become a magnet for family reunions. Just don't try to hug.

— The largely working-class neighborhoods west of USC have become some of the hottest real estate markets in the city.