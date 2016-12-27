Today: Janet Yellen's Last Stand. The Case of the Bad Christmas Tamales.

I’m Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don’t want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Janet Yellen’s Last Stand

As has become a familiar refrain during Donald Trump’s transition to the White House, no one outside the administration knows for sure where he and his team stand on monetary policy. But given some of Trump’s comments on the campaign trail and Janet Yellen’s role as head of a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise interest rates (rarely a popular move with presidents), it seems almost inevitable that the two will clash before her term expires in early 2018. Read on for the details about how that could affect the economy in the year ahead.

More Politics

-- President Obama says he could have defeated Trump in last month’s election. Trump’s tweet: “NO WAY!”

-- Trump’s comments on nuclear weapons have rattled U.S. officials and foreign leaders.

-- Republicans plan to overhaul the tax system. Here’s what they’re thinking so far.

The Case of the Bad Christmas Tamales

Tamales are the centerpiece of many a Christmas dinner in Southern California. This year, some loyal customers of the Amapola market chain received an unwelcome surprise after buying its famous masa: ruined tamales and sick stomachs. Now the company is offering refunds and determining what went wrong.

She Was a Superstar in Astronomy

When Vera Rubin became an astrophysicist, her field was such a boys’ club that women were barred from using America’s major telescopes. In 1965, she became the first to break that taboo openly at San Diego’s Palomar Observatory. Later, she would make observations that led to the theory of dark matter. Here’s a look back at the pioneering scientist, who has died at age 88.

They’re Draining the Swamp … in Nigeria

Nigeria has a reputation as one of the world’s most corrupt countries. Now that the president has unleashed an anti-corruption campaign, many civil servants find themselves having to survive on their salaries alone. It’s also put a crimp on businesses that had become accustomed to cash-flush bureaucrats as customers. But some wonder how long the crackdown can keep up.

The Year in Review: A Changing of the L.A. Sports Guard

It was the year Vin Scully retired after 67 seasons as the voice of the Dodgers. The year Kobe Bryant retired from the Lakers after 20 seasons and 30,699 shots (we mapped them all). The year L.A. got back an NFL franchise after 22 years. And, as columnist Bill Plaschke writes as part of our continuing year in review, a lot more changed on the Los Angeles sports landscape.

MORE FROM OUR YEAR IN REVIEW

-- Can an epic year in politics be summed up in one cartoon? David Horsey gives it a shot.

-- Who was naughty and who was nice in 2016? The Times’ editorial board put together a list and checked it twice.

-- Could you live on California’s new minimum wage? Try out this calculator.

-- The arts buzzword of 2016: “immersive.”

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

-- After 24 years working together, Dianne Feinstein and Barbara Boxer say goodbye to their “Thelma and Louise” partnership.

-- California secession fever is nothing new. There’s a rich history of wanting to slice up the state or split it off.

-- Beer at your bookstore or nail salon? Alcohol at unexpected businesses could draw customers, but the prospect of it is also raising health concerns.

-- Dog poop, GPS trackers and security cameras: How some people are trying to combat package thieves.

-- The artist and the senator: One built a desert masterpiece, the other a Nevada legacy.

-- After “the great bear influx of 2015,” one California town is wondering how residents would get along with grizzlies.

-- Viola Davis, queen of all she surveys, returns to August Wilson’s “Fences,” this time as a film adaptation of the play.