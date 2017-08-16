Today: Trump Goes Back to Blaming 'Both Sides' in Charlottesville

President Trump has caused a new furor by giving the foes of white supremacists equal blame for the violence in Charlottesville, Va. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

Trump Goes Back to Blaming ‘Both Sides’

In the gilded lobby of New York’s Trump Tower, President Trump returned to topic of the violence in Charlottesville, Va.: “What about the alt-left that came charging at the — as you say — the alt-right? Do they have any semblance of guilt?” Before departing, Trump condemned the alleged white supremacist charged in a deadly car attack; suggested more jobs would improve race relations; mentioned the Trump Winery in Charlottesville; and said of plans to remove Confederate statues: “So this week it's Robert E. Lee…. I wonder — is it George Washington next week? And is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You really have to ask yourself, where does it stop?” (Read the transcript here.) New White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly was seen looking at the floor. Afterward, Trump drew a fresh round of rebuke from Democrats, many Republicans and business leaders, and got a thank-you tweet from former KKK leader David Duke.

President Trump at Trump Tower on Tuesday, with National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, left, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

More From the Charlottesville Aftermath

-- Who was responsible for the violence over the weekend? Here's what witnesses say.

-- The Hollywood Forever Cemetery will remove a monument commemorating Confederate veterans; some activists threatened vandalism.

-- In some states, it's illegal to take down monuments or change street names honoring the Confederacy.

All Is Slightly More Quiet on the Korean Front

You know things have been tense when it’s seen as a positive sign that North Korea has returned to its usual rhetoric of planning to “wring the windpipes of the Yankees and point daggers at their necks” if the U.S. and South Korea conduct their annual military exercises next week. For now, at least, the latest nuclear crisis appears to have eased. But the long-term threats remain.

Why Buying American Is Complicated, Part 1

For a president who preaches an “America first” philosophy, it seems like a no-brainer: Add a “buy American” provision into the North American Free Trade Agreement that would give the edge to U.S. companies when it comes to federal government purchases. But as officials start talks today with their Mexican and Canadian counterparts to rewrite NAFTA, doing so won’t be easy. It’s a proposition made even more complicated by competing interests among American companies.

Would a Tariff Burn Up the Solar Industry?

Speaking of competing interests … . Two bankrupt solar panel makers in the U.S. want President Trump to slap tariffs on their competitors in China and other countries so they can get back on their feet. But American solar installers and some unlikely allies — including conservative think tanks and big electricity companies — say that would be penny-wise and pound-foolish, considering the estimated 88,000 jobs that could evaporate when the price of panels doubles. Meanwhile, coal, oil and gas firms stand to benefit.

LAUSD’s Building Plan Is Complete, Just in Time for an Enrollment Drop

It took 20 years and cost $10 billion, but the largest school construction project in the U.S. has come to an end. With the opening of the $160-million Maywood Center for Enriched Studies in southeast Los Angeles County this week, the final piece of the L.A. Unified puzzle is in place. But the picture of what the school district looks like now is different: Enrollment is shrinking, staggered scheduling is gone, and the question now is how to pay for renovations of old campuses and maintenance of new facilities.

-- Carol T. Christ, UC Berkeley’s 11th chancellor and the first woman to lead the nation’s top public research university, unveiled plans for a “Free Speech Year” as right-wing speakers prepare to come to campus.